IRGC Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched four ballistic missiles targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln as part of what it calls "Operation True Promise 4," marking what Iranian officials describe as a "new phase" in direct confrontation with the United States and Israel across West Asia.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media on Sunday, the IRGC’s public relations office asserted that the operation had entered its seventh and eighth waves, following what it described as U.S. and Israeli "aggressions” that began Saturday morning. The claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication, and neither the U.S. Department of Defense nor Israeli officials immediately confirmed missile impacts on the carrier.





The IRGC further claimed it carried out precision strikes against military sites in Tel Aviv and Haifa and targeted U.S.-operated installations in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, including the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters. U.S. Central Command has not publicly acknowledged damage to its regional bases.





Separately, the IRGC Aerospace Force said it downed a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over southern Iran using integrated air defense systems.





Iranian authorities also reported significant casualties inside Iran. The governor of Lamerd County in Fars Province said 17 people were killed in what he described as a joint U.S.-Israeli missile strike. In Hormozgan Province, the prosecutor of Minab County stated that 148 people were killed and 95 injured in a strike on a girls’ elementary school.





Iran’s Army said its fighter jets bombed U.S. military bases in Persian Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The escalating claims follow reports from Tehran that several senior Iranian military figures were killed in earlier hostilities.



