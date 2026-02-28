Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran Announces Provisional Leadership Council Hamad bin Jassim Warns Iran Over GCC Strikes Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation

Hamad bin Jassim Warns Iran Over GCC Strikes

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 1 March 2026 02:12 EAT
World News
0 Comments
223
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani
Doha (Diplomat.so) - Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Qatar's former prime minister and long-serving foreign minister, said in a post published Sunday on his official X account that Iran risks undermining its long-term relations with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states by drawing them into its confrontation with the United States and Israel.
In the post, Hamad bin Jassim—widely known as HBJ—questioned Tehran’s objectives, asking what it hopes to gain by "pushing all GCC countries into its war with America and Israel.” He argued that, regardless of the answer, Iran had lost Gulf sympathy that had previously supported de-escalation efforts and had created doubts that would be difficult to erase in the future of its relations with GCC states.

HBJ wrote that if Iran believes targeting GCC states constitutes political pressure capable of compelling the U.S. president to halt attacks against it, "its calculations are mistaken,” adding that such actions would not earn Tehran strategic advantage. He further stated that reported shelling struck residential areas outside what Iran has described as American interests, a development he said would likely prompt Gulf states to deepen partnerships with allies beyond the region after trust had been shaken.

The former premier, who served as Qatar’s prime minister from 2007 to 2013 and as foreign minister from 1992 to 2013, reiterated his longstanding view that balanced relations between GCC states and Iran remain important. However, he emphasized that such ties must respect regional balances and avoid imposing unilateral agendas or entangling Gulf countries in disputes in which they have "no involvement or interest.”

HBJ called for a unified Gulf position in response to Iran’s actions and urged GCC states to strengthen self-reliant deterrence capabilities rather than depend primarily on external allies.

He also commended mediation efforts by Oman, suggesting that successful Omani diplomacy could have altered the situation. He claimed that Israel had thwarted those efforts, arguing that if the mediation had succeeded, it would have significantly disrupted the domestic and international plans of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Related Items

Iran Announces Provisional Leadership Council
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes
Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases
The image is an IDF illustration of concentric distance rings from central Iran (300km, 1,000km, 2,000km, 3,000km), highlighting the potential geographic reach of Iranian ballistic missiles and regional influence. Israel falls within the ~1,600km range (covered by the 2,000km ring).
Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran

Leave a comment