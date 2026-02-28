Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases

by: Aden Abdi | Saturday, 28 February 2026 23:37 EAT
Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi
Sana'a (Diplomat.so) - Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, condemned what he described as "cruel, blatant, criminal, and barbaric" U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, asserting that Tehran is within its "legitimate right" to target American military bases in the region if it chooses to respond.
In a televised address broadcast Sunday and monitored by regional media, al-Houthi said Iran’s position remained "strong” despite the reported strikes and that any response from Tehran would be "decisive.” He did not explicitly state whether the Houthis would enter the conflict on Iran’s behalf, but emphasized that the group was "on alert for any necessary developments.”

The remarks mark one of the clearest public endorsements from a senior member of Iran’s network of allied militias following heightened tensions between Washington, Israel, and Tehran. The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, control large parts of northern Yemen and have previously launched missile and drone attacks targeting regional adversaries.

U.S. military bases are stationed across the Gulf region, including in countries such as Qatar and Bahrain, as part of longstanding security partnerships aimed at countering regional threats.

Security analysts say al-Houthi’s statement is significant because it signals political alignment with Tehran at a time of acute regional volatility, while leaving operational ambiguity about whether the Houthis will escalate militarily. "The language reinforces deterrence messaging but stops short of a direct declaration of action,” said a Gulf-based political risk consultant, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

