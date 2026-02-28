85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society said Saturday that 85 students and teachers were killed in what it described as a strike by "Zionist-American enemies" on a girls' primary school in the city of Minab, located in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, marking one of the deadliest single incidents reported since the latest wave of attacks began.

In its third emergency statement, carried by the state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency, the Red Crescent said the casualties included 57 "female students and teachers,” the majority of them pupils, following what it characterized as a direct strike on the school building. The organization did not independently identify the perpetrators but attributed the attack to Israeli and American forces, language consistent with prior official statements from Tehran. There has been no immediate response from Washington or Tel Aviv to the specific allegation.





The statement further reported that 115 locations across 24 provinces had been targeted in what it termed "terrorist attacks.” More than 200 operational teams from the Red Crescent have been deployed to affected areas, the agency said, providing first aid to the wounded and recovering bodies from beneath rubble.





"Relief operations are ongoing in all targeted regions,” the statement read, adding that search-and-rescue units equipped with specialized gear, stretchers, and trained canine teams were dispatched immediately upon receiving incident alerts.





Diplomat News Network could not independently verify the casualty figures or the details of the strike. However, local emergency officials confirmed that rescue operations were continuing in Minab into Saturday evening. Medical facilities in Hormozgan Province have reportedly been placed on high alert to receive additional casualties.





The reported attack on a primary school is likely to intensify international scrutiny, as strikes on civilian infrastructure—particularly educational facilities—raise serious concerns under international humanitarian law. The scale and geographic spread of the reported targets suggest a significant escalation in hostilities, though independent verification remains limited amid ongoing security restrictions.