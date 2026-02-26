Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Russia Warns Against Escalation Over Cuba

by: Hared Abdalla | Thursday, 26 February 2026 22:57 EAT
World News
Dmitry Peskov
Moscow (Diplomat.so) - The Kremlin called for restraint after Cuban forces fatally shot four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that Havana says entered its territorial waters and opened fire, escalating tensions between Cuba and the United States.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was "very important that everyone exercise restraint and avoid any provocative actions” regarding security around the island. He added that the Cuban Coast Guard "did what it had to do in this situation,” referring to Wednesday’s confrontation.

Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the episode as "an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and fueling conflict,” intensifying Moscow’s rhetoric amid already strained U.S.-Russia relations.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry said Thursday that its patrol intercepted a fast boat based in Florida after it crossed into Cuban waters and fired at authorities. Four people were killed and six injured, according to the statement. The injured were evacuated for medical treatment, and a Cuban patrol commander was also wounded. Havana said the incident remains under investigation.

In the United States, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a separate probe, coordinating with state and federal law enforcement partners. He said Cuban accounts of the incident "cannot be taken at face value,” signaling potential diplomatic friction.

The clash occurred as Washington has tightened economic pressure on Havana, with U.S. oil shipments to the island largely halted in recent months, exacerbating Cuba’s energy shortages. 

Analysts note that maritime incidents between Florida-based vessels and Cuban authorities have historically carried political overtones, often complicating already fragile bilateral ties.

No immediate response was issued by the U.S. State Department regarding Moscow’s remarks.

