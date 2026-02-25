UN Slaps Travel Ban on RSF Commanders

New York (Diplomat.so) - The United Nations Security Council intensified pressure on Sudan's paramilitary leadership on Wednesday, adopting new sanctions against four senior commanders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over documented violations of international humanitarian law, according to an official Council statement.

The resolution names Abdelrahim Dagalo—brother of RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemeti—along with Jadu Hamdan, Al-Fateh Idris ("Abu Lolo”), and Tijani Musa.





The new decision includes the freezing of their financial assets worldwide and prohibits them from entering or transiting through the territories of United Nations member states. Diplomats said the designations were based on verified reports linking the individuals to serious abuses against civilians and obstruction of humanitarian operations, particularly in Darfur.





The action expands an existing sanctions framework that had previously listed two RSF figures. It also follows separate restrictive measures imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States Department of the Treasury over alleged human rights violations in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.





In a parallel statement, Council members called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned that deliberate attacks on humanitarian personnel may amount to war crimes under international law. The war, which erupted in April 2023 between Sudan’s armed forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, according to UN agencies, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.





Diplomats say the sanctions aim to increase accountability and political costs for commanders as international mediation efforts push for a durable ceasefire and a Sudanese-led political process.