Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Immigration and Citizenship Agency on Monday officially launched the use of the National Identification Card for domestic air travel, marking a significant shift in how internal passenger verification is conducted across Somalia's airports.

The announcement was made in Mogadishu by Director General Mustafa Duhulow, who personally oversaw the rollout at the domestic departures terminal of Aden Adde International Airport. The initiative is designed to standardize identity verification procedures and strengthen oversight of internal mobility.





According to immigration officials present at the launch, the new system allows Somali citizens to use their government-issued National ID Card in place of alternative identification documents for domestic flights. On Monday morning, the first group of passengers successfully traveled using the card under what authorities described as a legally compliant and technically secure process.





Duhulow said the measure would "enhance internal migration management and reinforce border security frameworks,” while also improving data accuracy related to domestic passenger movement. He added that immigration personnel have been instructed to show patience as travelers adapt to the new procedures.





Senior officials from the Agency’s Border Department briefed the Director General on operational readiness, including digital verification mechanisms and staff training completed ahead of the rollout. While authorities did not disclose specific technical partners, officials emphasized that the system aligns with national legal guidelines governing identification and travel documentation.





Security analysts say the move reflects broader efforts by Somali institutions to modernize civil registration systems and improve regulatory oversight of transportation hubs. Domestic air travel plays a vital role in connecting major cities such as Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Garowe , Beledweyne, Baidoa , and Kismayo, where road infrastructure and security constraints often limit ground mobility.





In on-the-record remarks provided to Diplomat News Network, officials described the reform as part of a phased modernization plan that will be evaluated in the coming months based on operational performance and public feedback.