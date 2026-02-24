Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial

Kampala (Diplomat.so) - Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye made a tense return to the High Court Criminal Division on Tuesday amid growing concerns over his deteriorating health and fresh allegations of political interference surrounding a cancelled prayer service planned for the previous day.

The hearing marked a critical turning point in the long-running treason case, with the court ordering prosecutors to fully disclose their evidence by March 3, 2026.





Besigye appeared alongside co-accused Obeid Lutale and Denis Oola, facing charges of plotting to overthrow the government of President Yoweri Museveni.





The courtroom was filled to capacity with relatives and supporters—an indication of the public scrutiny the case continues to attract two decades after Besigye first emerged as Museveni’s most enduring political challenger.





The day’s proceedings were dominated by heated exchanges over delayed evidence disclosure. Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko, supported by Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, told the court the State had already shared transcripts, witness statements, and select audio-visual materials. He said additional digital files, including a forensic report, were still being processed into formats accessible to the defence’s 18-member legal team.





"If given until next week, we will have fully disclosed,” Jatiko submitted, seeking yet another adjournment.





But defence lawyers, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, fiercely objected, accusing prosecutors of defying a December 30, 2025 directive they say required full disclosure by January 21. Lukwago noted that only a single file marked Volume 1 had been provided. "Disclosure is not optional. We cannot proceed in darkness while our client remains on remand,” he argued.





Fellow defence lawyer Eron Kiiza added that meaningful trial scheduling is impossible without complete evidence, while another lawyer, Ernest Kalibala, refused to participate in case management discussions.





After hearing both sides, Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled that, given the seriousness of the charges, the prosecution must complete full disclosure by March 3. Analysts say the directive reflects the court’s effort to assert procedural fairness in a politically charged case.





Outside court, Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, denounced the delays as deliberate. She alleged President Museveni personally contacted Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere to block a prayer Mass planned for Monday at Lubaga Cathedral. "This is not prosecution; it is persecution,” she said.





According to prosecutors, Besigye and his co-accused allegedly met contacts in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala to solicit funds and acquire weapons, including drones and surface-to-air missiles. They claim Besigye received US$5,000 from a Kurdish operative to transport 36 recruits for paramilitary training in Kisumu, though the recruits were reportedly intercepted.





The case will return to court on March 12, 2026, pending full disclosure.