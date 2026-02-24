Hormuud Telecom
Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 24 February 2026 20:59 EAT
The report into the tragic military plane crash that claimed the lives of Malawi's former vice-president Saulos Chilima and eight others has concluded that the accident was caused by a collision with terrain in adverse weather conditions.
Lilongwe (Diplomat.so) - Malawi's government has launched a fresh investigation into the June 10, 2024 plane crash that killed former vice president Saulos Chilima, following sustained pressure from his family and civic groups who insist earlier findings left critical questions unanswered.
Justice Minister Charles Mhango told parliament that the new probe will "reexamine all circumstances” surrounding the crash, marking the first significant policy shift since public distrust intensified last year.

The renewed inquiry comes eight months after the military aircraft carrying Chilima and eight others went down in Chikangawa Forest en route from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. Initial findings by a government-appointed Commission of Inquiry attributed the crash to poor weather and pilot error, but critics argued the report lacked accountability and omitted promised contributions from foreign aviation specialists.

In announcing the new probe, Mhango said the review would include interviews with aviation officials, military personnel, and external experts, adding that "no line of inquiry will be exempt from scrutiny.” While he did not outline a timeline, he confirmed that parliament will receive periodic progress updates — a departure from the secrecy that fuelled earlier speculation.

Political analysts say the government’s reversal reflects growing public pressure rather than a shift in official confidence. 

Civil society organisations welcomed the move, urging authorities to ensure full transparency. Chilima’s family, through a spokesperson, reiterated that they "seek truth, not political confrontation.”

Political analysts say the inquiry’s execution will serve as a key indicator of the government’s commitment to restoring public trust after a year marked by grief, uncertainty, and rising demands for accountability.

Rescuers are still searching the wreckage at the crash site [Reuters]
