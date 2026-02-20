Hormuud Telecom
Hamas Says Israeli Occupation Blocks Gaza Peace

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 20 February 2026 12:12 EAT
World News
Doha (Diplomat.so) - The political leadership of Hamas said on Friday that any credible international initiative aimed at stabilizing the Gaza Strip must confront what it described as the "root cause" of the crisis — the Israeli occupation — and ensure Palestinians can fully exercise their national rights. The remarks were issued in a formal statement responding to a Peace Council session on Gaza held in the United States.
According to Hamas, no diplomatic process or governance plan for Gaza can advance without a complete halt to Israeli military operations. "There can be no discussion of future arrangements while violations and ceasefire breaches continue,” the movement said, calling on international participants to adopt "tangible and enforceable measures” to prevent further escalation.

Hamas outlined three core requirements for any political framework: an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the lifting of the long-standing blockade on Gaza, and firm guarantees for what it termed "legitimate Palestinian rights,” particularly freedom and self-determination. It argued that ignoring these conditions risks undermining humanitarian and diplomatic efforts already underway.

The movement also urged mediators — including regional governments and international organizations engaged in ongoing shuttle diplomacy — to ensure that previously agreed commitments are upheld. It called for reopening border crossings, allowing unrestricted humanitarian access, and initiating urgent reconstruction programs to address widespread destruction across the enclave.

The comments come as global attention remains fixed on Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency, where shortages of food, medical supplies, and shelter continue to complicate broader political negotiations. 

Diplomats involved in current deliberations say that long-term governance, reconstruction oversight, and security arrangements cannot be separated from the underlying political dispute between Israelis and Palestinians — a point Hamas sought to underscore in its latest remarks.

