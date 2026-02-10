Hormuud Telecom
Trump Signals Hard Line on Iran Ahead of Netanyahu Talks

by: Amin Guled | Wednesday, 11 February 2026 01:52 EAT
World News
Washington (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued a forceful warning to Iran on Tuesday, declaring that Washington will take "strict measures" if nuclear negotiations fail and insisting the United States will not permit Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon or ballistic-missile capability.
His comments came shortly before meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who traveled to the U.S. capital to push for an expanded framework in the ongoing talks.

In remarks reported by Israel’s Channel 12, Trump said Netanyahu "wants a good agreement with Iran,” adding that Iranian officials "very much want a deal.” He confirmed that the Pentagon is reviewing options to send an additional aircraft carrier and more U.S. forces to the Middle East, reflecting growing concern over regional escalation.

An Israeli official told CNN that Israel has drawn up emergency plans in case negotiations break down, emphasizing that Israel "maintains full freedom of military action” against Iran. The official added that Netanyahu intends to present Trump with new intelligence assessing Iran’s military advancements.

In Tehran, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, cautioned Washington against what he described as Israel’s "disruptive” influence on the diplomatic process.

Nuclear talks resumed last week as U.S. military activity in the region increased—developments that analysts say have intensified pressure on all sides to determine whether diplomacy can still avert a deeper confrontation.

EU halts vote on US trade pact after Trump orders 15% tariffs

