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Iran Launches Missiles on U.S., Israel Targets

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 13 March 2026 21:02 EAT
World News
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Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) executed the 44th phase of its Operation True Promise 4 on Friday, targeting military sites in northern Israeli-occupied territories and U.S. installations across West Asia.
The IRGC deployed advanced missiles—including Khorramshahr, Kheiber Shekan, Fattah, Imad, and Qadr models—alongside precision drone strikes on positions in Kiryat Shmona, Haifa, Hadera, and regional U.S. military bases. 

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, senior IRGC aide, stated in a press briefing that "power equations in the region have shifted in favor of the Resistance Front, marking the decline of America’s hollow dominance in West Asia.” Meanwhile, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to retaliating against foreign operations targeting Iranian and allied interests.

Local eyewitnesses in northern Israel described loud explosions and visible smoke over several towns, while traffic near Haifa’s industrial zones was temporarily halted. 

The operation follows February strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces against Iranian assets, which Tehran described as "unprovoked aggression.” Iranian officials have stressed that their operations specifically target U.S. and Israeli forces, and not regional Arab nations.

In tandem, the IRGC Intelligence Organization urged citizens across Arab countries to report locations of approximately 11,000 U.S. troops allegedly hiding in civilian areas, warning that failure to identify such positions could force Iranian forces to take direct action. Analysts say these announcements signal Iran’s intent to maintain asymmetric pressure.

Regional experts note that the latest phase of Operation True Promise may heighten tensions along Israel’s northern frontier and complicate U.S. military logistics in West Asia, reinforcing Tehran’s broader strategic posture.

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