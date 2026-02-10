Algeria, Somalia Seal Justice Cooperation Deal in Algiers

Algiers (Diplomat.so) - Algeria and Somalia formalized on Tuesday a new phase of judicial cooperation with the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice of Algeria.

The agreement was signed by Algeria’s Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Lotfi Boudjemaa, and Somalia’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallim Mohamud Sheikh Ali, marking a significant expansion of legal collaboration and professional training between the two countries.





Boudjemaa stressed that Algerian–Somali relations "are grounded in mutual respect and firm foundations,” adding that the memorandum reflects the vision of both nations’ senior leadership. He said the new framework strengthens channels for exchanging expertise in judicial training, digital transformation, and modern court management. "Human capital is now at the core of contemporary institutional development,” he noted, underscoring the urgency for justice systems to adapt to digital-era demands.





A central component of the agreement focuses on capacity building for judges, prosecutors, and justice-sector personnel through training programs and exchanges between judicial institutes.





The memorandum also includes cooperation on court administration, prosecutorial oversight, correctional management, and rehabilitation strategies for detainees—sectors both sides view as critical for long-term reform.





Somali Minister Hassan Moallim described the pact as a "milestone” in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and modernize its justice institutions. He highlighted Algeria’s "accumulated experience and successful judicial practices,” which Somalia hopes to draw upon to strengthen its rule-of-law infrastructure and public confidence in state institutions.





Both ministers confirmed that the memorandum lays the foundation for future binding agreements on civil, commercial, and criminal judicial cooperation—including extradition—signaling what they termed the beginning of a sustained bilateral justice partnership.