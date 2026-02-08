Jordan Rejects Israeli Sovereignty Claims in Occupied Palestine

Amman (Diplomat.so) - The Government of Jordan stated on Sunday that Israel holds "no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory," issuing one of its strongest formal objections this year to recent Israeli administrative and legal measures in the occupied West Bank.

The remarks came in an official statement by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following new Israeli decisions aimed at expanding settlement authority in the area.





In its statement, the ministry condemned what it described as "illegal and unilateral actions” approved by the Israeli government to impose new administrative structures and consolidate settlement expansion in the West Bank.





The ministry said such actions constitute "a flagrant violation of international law” and undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution. Jordan reaffirmed that the Palestinian people retain an inalienable right to establish an independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.





Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad al-Majali said Jordan "categorically rejects and condemns” Israeli measures that contravene United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which reaffirms the illegality of settlement activity and warns against altering the demographic character of the occupied territory.





Al-Majali also referenced the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which found the annexation of occupied land to be unlawful and called for an end to the occupation.





Al-Majali warned that continued Israeli expansionist policies risk fueling "cycles of violence and instability” across the region. He urged the international community to enforce its legal and moral obligations by pressuring Israel to halt what he described as escalating violations and inflammatory rhetoric by Israeli officials. Ensuring Palestinians' legitimate rights, he added, remains essential for any "comprehensive and just peace.”