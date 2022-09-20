UN envoy visits Kismayo as the start of a regional tour of the recurrent drought repercussions in Somalia

Kismayo (Diplomat.so) - Remarks by the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, to the media in Kismayo.

Good afternoon, Mr. President,





I would like to begin by thanking President Ahmed Mohamed Islam ‘Madobe’ and his team for the warm welcome extended to us today in Kismayo. We appreciate the continued collaboration between the Jubaland administration and the United Nations.





Our delegation includes United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Jocelyn Mason, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative, Etienne Peterschmitt, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative, Edward Adeniyi Ojuolape, and the World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Country Director, Laura Turner.





We were honoured to discuss a range of topics with the President related to humanitarian issues, development needs and political and security conditions in Jubaland State and how we can best support Jubaland.





This visit is one of several we are making to the Federal Member States to focus attention on the prolonged drought, which is the worst in four decades and has devastated and ravaged many parts of the country. Here, in Jubaland, the drought has led to emergency levels of food insecurity.





In response to these dire conditions, the United Nations team is working side by side with local humanitarian partners and actively advocating for more international donor support to alleviate the situation and prevent famine here and elsewhere in Somalia. We urge federal and state officials in Somalia to continue to collaborate in addressing severe water shortages and drought conditions and to make further progress on security, and governance to respond to the needs of the people.





Beyond the issue of the drought response, the United Nations stands ready to support the Jubaland administration in the formation of district councils, and in advancing reconciliation within Jubaland state. We urge, in this regard, due representation of women, youth and minority communities in governance and leadership.





Once again, Mr. President, my sincerest gratitude for your warm welcome and hospitality. The United Nations family looks forward to continuing to work together with you, your team, and the people of Jubaland as you build a better future.





Thank you very much.



