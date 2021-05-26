English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain more than 500 displaced people in Tigray

Wednesday May 26, 2021 - 10:55:53
Staff Reporter
Ethiopian soldiers ride on a truck near the town of Adigrat, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ethiopian soldiers ride on a truck near the town of Adigrat, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Addis Ababa (Reuters + Diplomat.so) - Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region of Tigray on Monday night, three aid workers and a doctor told Reuters.
The soldiers arrived at around 11 p.m. and loaded hundreds of people onto trucks, the humanitarians and the doctor said, citing witnesses' accounts. Several men were beaten, their phones and money confiscated, one of the aid workers said.

One man who lives in one of the camps, and hid during the incursion, said soldiers broke in and beat men with sticks.

"The soldiers surrounded our camp at night, broke the main gate and started to beat every man using sticks, they hit a 70-year-old and kidnapped a blind one. Only from our camp, Tsehaye elementary school, 400 (people) were taken," he said, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Ethiopia's military spokesman, the head of a government task force on Tigray and the Tigray regional head did not return messages seeking comment. Tewodros Aregai, interim head of Shire’s northwestern zone, told Reuters he had few details but confirmed "hundreds" had been taken.

Eritrea's Information Minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, said he saw no reason to "round up IDPs" and described the claims as propaganda by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former political party, which has been fighting the federal government since November.

Thousands of people have been killed since the conflict erupted, 2 million have been forced from their homes and 91% of the population of nearly 6 million are in need of aid, according to the latest report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of relatives of those taken protested in front of the offices of the U.N. refugee agency, according to footage viewed by Reuters.

Monday's incident comes two months after the March 26 announcement by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that Eritrean soldiers would leave Tigray after repeated reports of major rights abuses, including looting, gang rapes, and mass killings of civilians. 

The Eritreans deny any rights abuses. The United States has repeatedly called for the Eritreans to withdraw. 

The town of Shire hosts hundreds of thousands of people who have fled western Tigray, which is now being administered by the neighbouring Amhara region. Ethnic Tigrayans say they are being driven out by Amhara forces.

People affected by the conflict in Tigray load food aid provided by USAID and Catholic Relief Services onto a donkey cart to be tansported to their home, outside Mekele, Ethiopia. ( (Catholic Relief Services via AP)
A general view shows smoke and flames at the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Members of the Afar Special Forces clean their weapons next to a damaged house on the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 09, 2020. (AFP)
In this photo released by the Executive Yuan, rescue workers gather near one end of the train involved in a derailment near the Taroko Gorge area in Hualien, Taiwan on Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing dozens. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety after the country's deadliest railway disaster. (Executive Yuan via AP)
