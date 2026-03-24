Israeli forces claim detaining suspects in south Lebanon

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday, that its troops detained several armed individuals allegedly affiliated with the Hezbollah during a ground operation in southern Lebanon following their reported surrender.

According to the Israeli military statement, troops from the Givati Brigade identified a group of armed suspects preparing to launch an anti-tank missile and establish a position for rocket fire toward northern Israel. The army said the individuals were apprehended shortly after being observed, and weapons were recovered at the scene. It added that the building used by the suspects was demolished during overnight operations.





The statement further claimed that preliminary findings indicated the suspects had moved from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley into the south at the outset of a broader military campaign, a claim that has not been independently verified by Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have not issued immediate confirmations or responses to the allegations.





A local resident in a nearby border village described heightened military activity in the area over recent days. "There has been continuous movement of patrols and loud detonations at night,” said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. "People remain indoors, and daily routines have been disrupted.”





A Lebanese security official, also speaking on condition of attribution, noted that monitoring along the southern frontier has intensified. "There are ongoing movements by multiple actors in the border region, and coordination challenges remain significant,” the official said.





In parallel developments, Hezbollah issued a series of statements claiming responsibility for multiple attacks targeting Israeli military positions and gatherings along the border. The group reported strikes using drones, rockets, and artillery against what it described as troop concentrations and vehicles in several border towns, including areas near Maroun al-Ras, Aita al-Shaab, and Naqoura.





A regional analyst contacted by Diplomat News Network said the pattern of claims and counterclaims reflects a sustained escalation dynamic. "Both sides are signaling operational activity while maintaining pressure along the frontier,” the analyst said. "The situation remains fluid, with localized engagements contributing to broader uncertainty.”





In the border village of Ramish, residents described worsening living conditions amid infrastructure shortages and intermittent access to supplies.





Hanaa Al-Amil, mayor of the border town of Ramish, told Reuters that residents continue to face shortages and mobility constraints as conditions deteriorate. "We rely on escorted trips with the Lebanese army once or twice a week to secure basic supplies,” he said. "Electricity is almost nonexistent, water access is limited, and diesel shortages are worsening the situation for households.”





The situation underscores the fragile security environment in southern Lebanon, where military activity, civilian displacement risks, and infrastructure strain continue to intersect with broader geopolitical dynamics involving state and non-state actors.



