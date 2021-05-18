Somali PM discusses the international community to support the Consultative Conference for the elections

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, received today in his office in Mogadishu, a number of representatives of the international community to discuss the ongoing preparations for holding a national conference for consultations on national elections.

During the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Mogadishu, the latest developments in the parliamentary and presidential elections file and the support provided by the international community for this process took place.





The two sides reviewed the means to ensure the success of the National Conference for Consultation on the Elections, which is expected to start on May 20.





It is reported that representatives of the international community have expressed their confidence in the success of the Somali government's efforts to hold the elections in a consensual atmosphere.