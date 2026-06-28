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China expels 13 lawmakers, including 6 generals

by: Jalajed Aden | Sunday, 28 June 2026 08:43 EAT
World News
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Beijing (Diplomat.so) – National People's Congress Standing Committee of China expelled 13 members, including six senior generals, in Beijing on Saturday, 27 June, as part of an expanded anti-corruption campaign under President Xi Jinping.
The Standing Committee said the decision followed disciplinary review procedures and confirmed that among those removed was Xu Xueqiang, formerly responsible for equipment development under the Central Military Commission. The body now lists 2,858 deputies, down from previous counts, though officials did not disclose specific allegations linked to each case.

The removals also included senior political figure Ma Xingrui, a Politburo member who previously served as party secretary of Xinjiang and was once regarded as a technocratic rising figure with aerospace expertise. His political standing had appeared to weaken following an investigation announced in 2025 and his subsequent reassignment before removal.

State broadcaster coverage showed tightly controlled proceedings in Beijing, with officials observing formal session protocols inside the Great Hall of the People. Attendance remained orderly, and no public statements were made during the session beyond official readings of dismissal decisions.

A Standing Committee statement said the actions demonstrate continued enforcement of party discipline and oversight across military and civilian institutions. A defense-linked commentator cited in state media said the dismissals indicate sustained efforts to reinforce compliance within the armed forces. Diplomat News Network sources note that similar removals earlier in February affected additional military-linked deputies ahead of the annual parliamentary session.

Analysts view the expulsions as part of a broader consolidation of political discipline within China’s governance structure, particularly affecting defense and regional leadership networks. The latest wave underscores ongoing scrutiny of senior officials, with implications for institutional stability, elite circulation, and civil-military coordination at the highest levels of authority.

Since 2012, China's anti-corruption campaign has expanded across party, state, and military institutions, reshaping elite promotion pathways and disciplinary oversight mechanisms. The Central Military Commission has been a focal point for personnel reviews aimed at strengthening loyalty and operational integrity within the armed forces. Observers say repeated personnel changes in defense-linked roles reflect continued institutional tightening during a period of modernization and strategic restructuring of the military system.

The latest expulsions are expected to further consolidate central oversight over legislative representation and military governance structures, reinforcing ongoing political discipline within key institutions as leadership continues institutional restructuring across party and state systems.

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