Belgium: Somali-Origin Sarah Khalif Named Leuven Alderman

Leuven, Belgium (Diplomat.so) – Vooruit Leuven, the Flemish socialist party's local branch in Leuven, confirmed on Tuesday that Leuven Municipal Councillor Sarah Mohamed Khalif, a politician of Somali origin, will assume office as Leuven Alderman for Care, Welfare and Cemeteries on January 1, 2027, succeeding Leuven Alderman for Care, Welfare and Cemeteries Bieke Verlinden, who will step down from the executive role to concentrate fully on her mandate as a Member of the Flemish Parliament.

The succession had been planned since the beginning of the current municipal term, when Vooruit stated that Verlinden would not combine her local executive responsibilities with her parliamentary mandate throughout the entire legislature. Sarah Mohamed Khalif, 28, has served on Leuven's municipal council since 2019 and secured re-election in the 2024 local elections.





Verlinden said the nomination was put forward by Leuven Mayor Mohamed Ridouani and received unanimous support from the local party leadership. "The mayor nominated Sarah himself, and our local branch supports that choice with great conviction," Verlinden said.





Sarah Khalif said she would use the remaining months of 2026 to prepare for her new responsibilities by studying policy files covering care, welfare and cemetery services before formally assuming office. "I am looking forward to this new responsibility with great enthusiasm," Khalif said. "They are big shoes to fill. Bieke has contributed enormously to Leuven's care policy."





Mayor Ridouani described Sarah Khalif as an experienced municipal councillor who has closely followed the city's administration over two legislative terms. "With Sarah, we have an experienced municipal councillor who knows Leuven thoroughly and understands the city's policies," Ridouani said. He also thanked Verlinden for her years of service to the city and wished her success in the Flemish Parliament.





Born to a family of Somali origin and raised in Leuven from the age of five, Sarah Mohamed Khalif grew up in the city centre in a single-parent household. She has been active in the Ridderbuurt neighbourhood and the Fabota children’s organisation, experiences she says shaped her focus on community welfare and accessible support services. She said she wants residents to know that support is available through local organisations, including Zorg Leuven, CAW, and Leuven Helpt, adding that everyone should have access to assistance when needed.





On-the-ground preparations for the transition are expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year, with both politicians working jointly on the transfer of ongoing projects and responsibilities. Diplomat News Network was informed through the official party announcement that the structured handover is intended to ensure continuity across Leuven's care and welfare portfolio.





Verlinden, who has served as Leuven's alderman since 2012, said she would hand over her responsibilities with confidence in Sarah Khalif. She will remain a Leuven Municipal Councillor and continue as Chair of Zorg Leuven, the city's public care organisation. The planned transition maintains continuity in Leuven's social policy leadership while introducing a new executive official with several years of municipal governance experience.



