Nicholas Merrick Named U.S. Ambassador to Czech Republic

Washington (diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Nicholas Merrick as the next United States Ambassador to the Czech Republic. Merrick brings extensive experience in business and finance, currently managing Kenny and Lisa Troutt's $1.6 billion family office.

He previously served as CFO for two publicly traded telecommunications companies and has held positions on several large pension boards. His background in corporate finance and investment management positions him as a key figure in fostering economic and diplomatic relations.





Merrick holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard University. His appointment marks a strategic choice in strengthening U.S.-Czech ties through economic and policy expertise.