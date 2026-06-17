Algeria Nears 1 Million Barrels as Oil Output Rises

Algiers (Diplomat.so) – Algeria's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies reported that the country's crude oil production continued to rise during May 2026, with output reaching 982,000 barrels per day, as the country moves closer to the symbolic milestone of one million barrels daily under the latest production framework agreed by the OPEC+ alliance.

The latest monthly report published by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed Algeria's production increased by 1,000 barrels per day from April's level of 981,000 barrels per day.





According to the production schedule adopted by OPEC+, Algeria is expected to raise output further to 989,000 barrels per day in June and 995,000 barrels per day in July, reflecting the gradual easing of voluntary production cuts agreed by participating members.





Energy officials said Algeria's production remains marginally below its May production target of 983,000 barrels per day, demonstrating close adherence to OPEC+ commitments. The increase marks the country's highest crude production level in more than three years, approaching volumes last recorded in April 2023, when production exceeded one million barrels per day.





"The gradual production adjustments are being implemented in line with Algeria's commitments under the OPEC+ framework and national energy planning," an Algerian energy sector official said in public remarks following the release of the production figures.





The broader OPEC report indicated that the OPEC+ alliance recorded combined production of 33.13 million barrels per day in May 2026, down from 33.31 million barrels per day the previous month. Output from OPEC member states alone declined by 177,000 barrels per day to 18.829 million barrels per day, highlighting differing production trends among participating countries.





According to data reviewed by Diplomat News Network, activity at Algeria's major oil facilities remained steady during the reporting period, with export operations continuing under normal conditions despite broader market adjustments. Industry observers noted that production infrastructure operated without reports of major disruptions, supporting the country's gradual output increases.





Saudi Arabia recorded the largest production increase among OPEC members during May, raising output by 157,000 barrels per day to 6.91 million barrels per day, according to the organization's monthly assessment.





Energy analyst Amina Bensalem, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said Algeria's steady production growth reflects a disciplined approach to balancing market obligations with domestic revenue priorities. "Maintaining gradual increases within agreed quotas strengthens Algeria's credibility inside OPEC+ and supports long-term investment planning," she said.





Algeria completed the first phase of reversing voluntary production cuts alongside six other OPEC+ participants by September 2025, contributing to the restoration of approximately 2.2 million barrels per day of collective output. The country's continued production gains are expected to strengthen export revenues and reinforce its position as one of Africa's leading hydrocarbon producers as global energy markets monitor future supply adjustments.