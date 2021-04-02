English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia aspects of joint cooperation State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the UNICEF representative Tanzania's new president to review COVID-19 policies International partners appeal to Somali leaders to conclude an agreement to hold the elections Eritrean forces participating in the Tigray war begin to withdraw UN envoy to Somalia condemns attacks in Lower Shabelle UN Highlights Needs for Perseverance and Collaboration on Mine Action Day Somali army thwarts two militant attacks in Barire and Awdhegle Journalists barred from covering Somali leaders' meeting US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor President-elect of Niger promises security and educational reforms At least 51 people were killed in a train collision with a truck in Taiwan

Somali President invites the presidents of FMS to a negotiating meeting for the elections

Friday April 02, 2021 - 17:25:07
Local News
0 Comments
434
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - On Friday, the Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo", renewed his call for presidents of regional states to a negotiating meeting to get out of the electoral impasse in the country.
Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe said in a tweet that the Somali president had invited the presidents of the five federal member states and the governor of Benadir to attend a negotiating meeting to be held next Saturday in Mogadishu.

The Minister of Information stated that the goal of the meeting is to rebuild confidence between the parties to reach an agreement that paves the way for holding elections in accordance with the outcomes of the September 17 agreement and the recommendations of the technical committees at the Baidoa meeting.

The Somali Federal Government continues its efforts to achieve consensual parliamentary and presidential elections.

Related Items

State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia aspects of joint cooperation
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzania's new president to review COVID-19 policies
International partners appeal to Somali leaders to conclude an agreement to hold the elections
James Swan
UN envoy to Somalia condemns attacks in Lower Shabelle
Somali army thwarts two militant attacks in Barire and Awdhegle

Leave a comment