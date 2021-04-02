Somali President invites the presidents of FMS to a negotiating meeting for the elections

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - On Friday, the Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo", renewed his call for presidents of regional states to a negotiating meeting to get out of the electoral impasse in the country.

Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe said in a tweet that the Somali president had invited the presidents of the five federal member states and the governor of Benadir to attend a negotiating meeting to be held next Saturday in Mogadishu.





The Minister of Information stated that the goal of the meeting is to rebuild confidence between the parties to reach an agreement that paves the way for holding elections in accordance with the outcomes of the September 17 agreement and the recommendations of the technical committees at the Baidoa meeting.





The Somali Federal Government continues its efforts to achieve consensual parliamentary and presidential elections.



