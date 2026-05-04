Ukraine declares one-sided truce with Russia

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a unilateral ceasefire starting at midnight on May 5–6, following Russian missile strikes that killed at least eight civilians across Ukraine on Monday, May 5.

Zelenskyy said in a statement published on his official social media account that Ukraine had not received any formal request regarding a cessation of hostilities circulating on Russian platforms, but would proceed with a temporary halt in fighting. "Human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration,” he wrote, adding that Ukraine would act "reciprocally” if Russia honored the ceasefire.





The announcement came hours after a series of Russian attacks struck civilian areas in northeastern and southern Ukraine, intensifying concerns about escalation ahead of Russia’s Victory Day commemorations later this week.





Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv and Kherson





Regional authorities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region reported that a midmorning missile strike on the town of Merefa killed six people and injured more than 30 others. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said the attack hit residential infrastructure located far from active front lines.





"Two men and three women died at the scene, and another man succumbed to injuries in hospital,” Syniehubov said in a statement. He added that at least 10 houses and four local shops were damaged, with debris clearance expected to take several days.





Emergency responders were seen working through collapsed structures under clear skies, as residents gathered near damaged buildings. One local resident, who identified herself as Natalia Pavel, described the aftermath. "There was a loud explosion, and everything shook. Windows shattered, and people started screaming,” she told Diplomat News Network.





Authorities indicated that the strike was likely carried out using an Iskander-type ballistic missile, though independent verification remains ongoing.





In the southern Kherson region, the regional prosecutor’s office confirmed that two men were killed in separate attacks earlier in the day. Officials did not immediately release further details about the circumstances of those strikes.





Drone Activity Reaches Moscow





Overnight into Monday, Ukrainian forces launched a rare drone strike targeting Moscow. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, one drone hit a residential high-rise building on Mosfilmovskaya Street, an upscale area approximately 10 kilometers southwest of the Kremlin.





Sobyanin said there were no casualties, though footage aired on Russian state television showed damage inside an apartment, including collapsed interior walls and broken doors. Two additional drones were reportedly intercepted by Russian air defense systems.





A Moscow resident, speaking on condition of attribution as Mikhail Andrei, said the incident caused alarm among locals. "It’s unusual to see something like this here. People are worried about what might happen next,” he told Diplomat News Network.





Escalation Ahead of Victory Day





The timing of the attacks coincides with preparations for Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on May 9, a major national event marking the Soviet Union’s role in World War II. This year’s parade is expected to proceed under heightened security conditions, with reduced military displays.





Zelenskyy referenced the event in his remarks, suggesting that Russia’s security concerns could influence its response to the proposed ceasefire. "It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war,” he said.





Military analysts say Ukraine has recently intensified strikes on Russian logistical infrastructure, including oil refineries and ports, though direct attacks on Moscow remain infrequent due to extensive air defenses.





Context and Strategic Implications





Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have accused each other of targeting civilian infrastructure, claims that have been widely documented by international observers. Moscow continues to deny deliberately striking civilian areas.





The proposed ceasefire, if implemented, would mark a temporary pause in hostilities during a symbolic period for Russia. Analysts note that such gestures have historically had limited durability without formal agreements.





Nikolai Vasili, a Kyiv-based military analyst, said the move could test Russia’s willingness to de-escalate. "This creates a diplomatic moment, but without mutual commitment, the impact may be short-lived,” he said.





For civilians in affected regions, the immediate priority remains safety and recovery. Emergency crews in Kharkiv and Kherson continued operations into the evening, as authorities assessed damage and coordinated aid.





The coming days are expected to reveal whether the ceasefire proposal gains traction or whether hostilities continue amid ongoing tensions surrounding Victory Day.



