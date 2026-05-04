Iran Executes 3 Men Over January Protests

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran judiciary authorities confirmed the execution of three men in Tehran and other locations on Monday, May 4, following convictions linked to anti-government protests that took place across the country in January.

State-affiliated Iranian media reported that the executions were carried out after legal procedures were completed, marking one of the latest developments in a series of judicial actions tied to unrest earlier this year. The individuals were accused of participating in demonstrations that authorities described as violent and destabilizing.





According to the judiciary’s official outlet, Mizan, one of the executed individuals, Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, had been convicted on charges of "corruption on earth,” a serious offense under Iranian law often associated with acts deemed to threaten public order or national security. "The death sentence issued against Mehrab Abdollahzadeh was carried out this morning after all legal procedures were finalized,” the outlet stated.





Judicial authorities said Abdollahzadeh was detained during a protest gathering in the northwestern city of Urmia, where a farmer was killed amid clashes. Officials alleged that the victim died after being severely assaulted by individuals described as rioters. Two other defendants in the same case, both minors at the time of arrest, received prison sentences instead of capital punishment.





The January protests, which followed earlier demonstrations in December, were driven by a mix of economic grievances and political discontent. Authorities have consistently maintained that some protests escalated into violence, resulting in casualties and property damage. Human rights organizations have raised concerns over the use of capital punishment in protest-related cases, calling for transparency and due process.





Legal analysts note that charges such as "corruption on earth” carry significant weight in Iran’s judicial system and have historically been applied in cases involving national security. The recent executions are likely to draw international attention, particularly regarding judicial practices and protest-related prosecutions.





The developments underscore ongoing tensions between state authorities and segments of the population expressing dissent, highlighting the broader implications for governance, civil liberties, and legal accountability in the country.



