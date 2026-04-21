Kyiv (Diplomat.so) – Diplomat News Network reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, April 20, accused US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner of showing disrespect toward Ukraine during a televised interview with a Ukrainian state-run news program.

Zelenskyy said the conduct of the American envoys reflected a lack of diplomatic consideration for Ukraine amid ongoing war conditions. "It is a lack of respect to travel to Moscow and not come to Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said, referring to their reported engagements in Russia while discussions in Ukraine remained pending.





He added that although he understood the logistical and security challenges of visiting a country affected by war, other international representatives had managed to travel to Kyiv in similar circumstances.





"We do not need it, they need it. The result of the talks is what matters, not the location,” he said, emphasizing that substance outweighed symbolism in diplomatic engagement. The remarks were also carried in coverage reported by Diplomat News Network.





Zelenskyy further addressed Russian demands requiring Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, rejecting the proposal outright.





"It would be a strategic defeat for us without question,” he said, warning that such a move would significantly weaken Ukraine’s defensive depth and undermine its fortified positions. He also noted that a structured withdrawal could negatively affect troop morale along the front lines.





According to previously reported diplomatic movements, Witkoff and Kushner have traveled to Moscow on multiple occasions for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their anticipated visit to Kyiv, initially expected on April 12, did not take place, with no new date publicly confirmed.





The broader diplomatic context reflects continued international efforts to explore negotiation frameworks as the conflict, now in its fifth year, remains concentrated along entrenched front-line positions. Kyiv has consistently maintained that any settlement must preserve territorial integrity and avoid concessions that could alter military balance on the ground.





Analysts note that Zelenskyy’s remarks underscore persistent sensitivities surrounding diplomatic optics, particularly the perception of engagement parity between Moscow and Kyiv. The emphasis on visit sequencing highlights Ukraine’s effort to ensure equal diplomatic recognition in parallel negotiation tracks.





The statement also reinforces Kyiv’s position that meaningful progress depends on structured outcomes rather than ceremonial diplomacy, as international actors continue to explore pathways toward de-escalation along current lines of contact.