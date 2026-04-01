Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iranian Strikes Hit Gulf Waters and Northern Israel Somalia to Launch Historic Offshore Oil Exploration Project Somalia NCSC Signs Healthcare Deal with Hodan Hospital Somalia Danab Commandos Conduct Bay Security Sweep Israel Intercepts Iranian Missiles Over Central Cities Trump Deflects on Action for Missing Pilot China Investigates Ex-Xinjiang Leader Ma Xingrui US‑Israel Strikes on Iran May Last Two Weeks Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs and South Lebanon Towns Russia Launches Military Satellite from Plesetsk Trump Says Jet Loss Won't Affect Iran Negotiations South Sudan Conflict Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

Iran Says U.S. Not Serious on Regional Diplomacy

by: Aden Abdi | Wednesday, 1 April 2026 15:25 EAT
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
478
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday, April 1, that Tehran has communicated its position on the ongoing regional conflict to diplomatic intermediaries, while accusing the United States of not engaging seriously in efforts to resolve tensions.
Baghaei addressed reporters during a midday briefing at the Foreign Ministry compound, emphasizing that Iran had conveyed "its points” regarding what it describes as an "imposed war” to mediators operating in the region. He criticized the U.S. administration for failing to prioritize diplomatic engagement, asserting that "experience over the past year has shown that Washington does not approach diplomacy with genuine seriousness.”

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s long‑standing position on nuclear development, stating, "It is well understood that we do not possess nuclear weapons. Our nuclear program is peaceful and fully transparent.” He stressed that the country’s priority remains protecting its sovereignty and responding to what it considers external aggression, while maintaining channels of communication through intermediaries.

U.S. officials have repeatedly stated that diplomatic channels remain open, though Iranian authorities describe these efforts as insufficient. Regional analysts suggest Tehran’s public critique signals both internal and external messaging: domestically to reinforce national resolve, and regionally to project a posture of strategic self‑reliance.

Middle East security expert Shirin Namazi told Diplomat News Network that Iran frames diplomacy as contingent on American credibility, which it perceives as compromised. "This narrative strengthens Tehran’s negotiating leverage while signaling caution to regional actors,” Namazi said.

The conflict, now several weeks ongoing, has involved cross-border strikes and retaliatory measures between Iran and allied forces, affecting military and civilian areas alike. Local residents report disruptions in daily routines, including limited access to transportation corridors and heightened security checkpoints. Eyewitnesses described military aircraft movements and increased maritime patrols in the Persian Gulf, illustrating the conflict’s operational intensity.

Analysts warn that without a substantive shift in diplomatic approach, including clear and verifiable commitments from both Tehran and Washington, prospects for de-escalation remain limited. Iran’s emphasis on mediation through regional intermediaries could serve as a platform for future negotiations, but trust deficits and recent military escalations continue to complicate any resolution.

Related Items

Iranian missiles are seen crossing the sky over northern Israel.
Iranian Strikes Hit Gulf Waters and Northern Israel
Iranian missiles visibly streak across Israel's night sky. Israeli defense forces reportedly intercepted several of the projectiles over central cities.
Israel Intercepts Iranian Missiles Over Central Cities
Thick smoke engulfs Tehran as US‑Israel strikes target key sites.
US‑Israel Strikes on Iran May Last Two Weeks
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump Says Jet Loss Won't Affect Iran Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump Hints at NATO Exit Amid Iran Tensions

Leave a comment