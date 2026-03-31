Russia Expels UK Diplomat Over Alleged Espionage

Moscow (Diplomat.so) – The Russian government on Monday expelled British diplomat Danae Dolakia, accusing her of espionage and gathering sensitive economic information during informal meetings across Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

The diplomat’s accreditation was revoked, and she was ordered to leave Russia within two weeks after the FSB claimed she provided false information during her visa application process. The agency stated that it uncovered "undeclared intelligence activities” and alleged Dolakia engaged in operations deemed "destructive and threatening to the security of the Russian Federation,” according to Russian state media.





"The discovery of an undeclared intelligence presence in Moscow represents a direct violation of our national security protocols,” the FSB said in a statement cited by TASS, adding that Russian citizens were advised to avoid unofficial engagements with British diplomats to prevent potential legal consequences.





The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Dolakia, who was serving as chargé d’affaires for the United Kingdom in Moscow, confirming that Moscow would not tolerate undisclosed intelligence operations by British officers on Russian soil. "Our strict stance will continue in accordance with national security interests,” the ministry added, warning that any escalation from London would trigger immediate countermeasures.





From London, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson dismissed the allegations as "nonsense,” accusing Moscow of conducting "an aggressive, coordinated harassment campaign against our diplomatic staff.”





Analysts suggest the expulsion reflects broader tensions between Moscow and London over intelligence operations and economic surveillance, with the incident potentially affecting ongoing diplomatic dialogues on trade and security cooperation. Historically, relations between the two countries have been strained following prior espionage accusations, including the 2018 Skripal poisoning case and repeated reciprocal expulsions of diplomats over the past decade.





The development underscores the persistent friction in Anglo-Russian relations, with both governments emphasizing their national security priorities and the enforcement of intelligence oversight within foreign diplomatic missions.



