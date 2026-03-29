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Iranian Parliament to Debate Bill Proposing Exit from Nuclear Treaty

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 29 March 2026 13:41 EAT
World News
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Iranian Parliament
Iranian Parliament
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Iranian Parliament announced plans to debate a proposed bill in Tehran that includes withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and revising nuclear policy.
Malek Shariati, a member of parliament representing Tehran, said the draft legislation has been placed on an expedited agenda and contains three main provisions: withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), repeal of Iran’s reciprocal measures law linked to the nuclear agreement, and support for negotiating a new international framework with aligned countries.

"The proposal is intended to support the nuclear rights of the Iranian people,” Shariati said in remarks carried by state-affiliated news agencies, referring to what he described as Tehran’s right to advance peaceful nuclear technology.

Officials familiar with parliamentary procedures noted that lawmakers convened in a visibly tense chamber, with clusters of legislators engaged in side discussions as the motion was introduced. A parliamentary staff member, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, described "heightened urgency” surrounding the debate, citing recent geopolitical pressures and stalled diplomatic engagements.

However, legal and policy analysts emphasized that the Iranian Parliament does not hold unilateral authority to withdraw from the NPT. Any such move would likely require review and approval by the Supreme National Security Council, the body responsible for overseeing Iran’s most sensitive national security and foreign policy decisions.

A Tehran-based political analyst, Reza Mehdi, told Diplomat News Network that the proposal reflects "growing frustration among some lawmakers over the current trajectory of nuclear negotiations.” He added that "while symbolic at this stage, the bill signals a potential shift in domestic political messaging.”

The NPT, which Iran ratified in 1970, remains a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation framework, aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons while promoting peaceful nuclear cooperation. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, though tensions with Western powers have persisted over concerns about enrichment activities.

The proposed legislation also calls for closer cooperation with countries and blocs such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in developing nuclear technology, reflecting Tehran’s broader pivot toward non-Western partnerships amid ongoing sanctions.


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