Trump Pauses Iran Energy Strikes for 10 Days

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The White House confirmed Thursday, that President Donald Trump announced a 10-day suspension of planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities, set to last until Monday, April 6, following requests from the Iranian government.

Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social account, stating, "Based on a request from the Iranian government, please consider this statement as an announcement of a 10-day suspension of energy facility destruction until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.” The president emphasized that negotiations between the United States and Iran were ongoing, asserting that discussions were progressing well despite what he described as misleading reports from some media outlets.





The suspension comes amid heightened tensions and prior U.S. warnings of intensified attacks if Iran did not reach an agreement. Speaking earlier Thursday, Trump characterized Iranian negotiators as "pleading” for a deal in the wake of what he described as a "decisive military defeat,” while rejecting Tehran’s claims that it was only considering Washington’s proposal.





Special Presidential Envoy Stephen Witkoff outlined a 15-point ceasefire plan aimed at resolving the conflict. Speaking to journalists at the White House, Witkoff said, "We have strong indications that this is a real possibility, and if a deal is reached, it would be tremendous for Iran, the region, and the world.” He added that the objective is to convince Iran that "there are no good options left other than further destruction,” underscoring the urgency from Washington’s perspective.





On the ground in Tehran, multiple reports suggest Iranian officials have already submitted counterproposals to the U.S. ceasefire plan, reflecting cautious engagement.





This latest development follows a series of escalatory threats and negotiations over the past month. U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed the strategic importance of preventing further Iranian military capabilities from endangering regional stability, while Iran has sought diplomatic avenues to avoid direct confrontation. Experts note that the temporary suspension may provide a narrow window to stabilize negotiations without further military escalation.





Analysts also emphasized the broader implications of the pause, suggesting that successful negotiations could signal a turning point in U.S.-Iran relations and potentially set a precedent for conflict resolution in the Middle East. Conversely, failure to reach an agreement could prompt renewed threats of military action, heightening regional insecurity and economic volatility.





As the April 6 deadline approaches, both sides face mounting pressure to translate discussions into concrete agreements, with the international community closely monitoring developments to assess potential impacts on energy markets, regional security, and diplomatic relations.



