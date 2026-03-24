Islamabad (Diplomat.so) - Axios reported that intermediary countries are working to arrange a high-level meeting in Islamabad later this week between Iranian and United States officials, amid ongoing diplomatic contacts.

According to the report, the proposed meeting would bring together Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and U.S. Vice President James David Vance. The discussions are expected to follow a series of indirect negotiations that sources say have already begun.





A regional diplomat familiar with the talks, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, said, "There is clear momentum behind these efforts. Islamabad is being considered a neutral venue capable of hosting sensitive, high-level dialogue.”





Pakistan has emerged as a central intermediary. Officials in Pakistan have reportedly conveyed messages between Iran and the United States in recent days, alongside parallel mediation efforts by Turkiye , Qatar and Egypt.





Local observers in Islamabad described heightened diplomatic activity in government districts on Tuesday, with increased security presence and restricted access around key administrative buildings. "You can feel something significant is being prepared,” said Ahmed Raza, a local journalist based in the capital, noting unusual coordination among foreign delegations.





Separately, Financial Times reported that Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a day later.





In a statement, Pakistan’s government said Sharif reaffirmed the country’s commitment to facilitating peace, noting that "Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in diplomatic mediation.” Two sources familiar with the process indicated Islamabad had formally proposed hosting a summit involving senior U.S. and Iranian officials.





Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has attracted considerable scrutiny from analysts due to the breadth of his political and security background. Alongside his current duties as Speaker of the Parliament, he formerly led Iran’s Revolutionary Guard air force and later held the office of Tehran’s mayor between 2005 and 2017, during which he managed extensive urban planning and infrastructure initiatives.





He is often characterized as pragmatic with a strong focus on security matters, and is viewed as closely connected to the country’s senior leadership, giving him notable sway in strategic discussions, especially in times of regional instability. His standing within the legislative branch places him at a high level in Iran’s elected system, while his influence is further reinforced by enduring ties within established political and security networks, aligning him with a conservative faction associated with the upper tiers of authority.





Some analysts suggest there are perceived links between the Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, highlighting an informal closeness within Iran’s internal circles of influence.





Analysts say the talks could mark a critical turning point if they materialize. "Bringing senior figures into direct or near-direct contact reduces the risk of miscalculation,” said Noura Haddad, a Middle East policy analyst. "But expectations should remain measured given the complexity of U.S.–Iran relations.”





The outcome of these efforts may carry broader regional implications, particularly for energy security and ongoing geopolitical alignments, as diplomatic channels cautiously reopen after months of escalation.