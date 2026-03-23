Israel says it foiled alleged Ben Gvir assassination plot

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency said they foiled an alleged assassination plot targeting Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on an unspecified recent date in Jerusalem following the arrest of a 20-year-old East Jerusalem resident.

Authorities said the suspect was detained after a joint investigation led by the Jerusalem District Central Unit and the Shin Bet, which gathered intelligence indicating he had been in contact with individuals abroad via social media. According to investigators, the suspect allegedly communicated with an individual based in Yemen who encouraged him to carry out an attack against Israeli targets, including a senior government minister.





A spokesperson for the Israel Police stated that "evidence collected during the investigation points to sustained contact between the suspect and foreign actors who promoted violent activity,” adding that the case reflects ongoing efforts to prevent attacks before they are carried out. A Shin Bet official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the agency "continuously monitors and disrupts networks that attempt to recruit individuals online for hostile activity,” emphasizing the role of digital platforms in facilitating such contacts.





Prosecutors allege that the suspect exchanged messages expressing support for militant actions and discussed the concept of a "sacrificial attack.” Authorities also said he maintained additional contact with a separate individual identified as a terrorist operative in Turkey, and that some conversations referenced praise for the October 7 attacks carried out in Israel.





On-the-ground activity surrounding the investigation included heightened police presence in parts of East Jerusalem during and after the arrest, with officers seen entering residential areas in coordination with intelligence units. Residents in the neighborhood described a noticeable security buildup. One local shopkeeper said, "There were several police vehicles in the area, and movement was restricted for a short period while officers conducted their search.”





The suspect faces charges including contact with a foreign agent, incitement to commit a terrorist act, and conspiracy to carry out an attack. Authorities have extended his detention as legal proceedings advance.





The case underscores ongoing security concerns for Israeli authorities regarding online radicalization and cross-border communications. Analysts note that intelligence agencies have increasingly focused on monitoring encrypted platforms and social media channels used to establish contact between individuals and external actors. Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that such cases often prompt renewed scrutiny of digital recruitment pathways and preventive counterterrorism measures.





The development comes amid a broader security environment in which Israeli agencies have reported multiple disrupted plots in recent years, reflecting persistent tensions and the continued prioritization of domestic security operations.



