Trump Says Iran Talks Progress as Strike Pause Ordered

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that recent discussions with a senior Iranian figure over a proposed 15-point framework to halt ongoing hostilities are progressing "very well," indicating cautious optimism while acknowledging that final outcomes remain uncertain.

Speaking in remarks attributed to an interview with Agence France-Presse, Trump stated that he had spoken with what he described as a "high-level respected Iranian leader,” adding that both sides are seeking an agreement to end the conflict. "They want to make a deal and we want to make a deal also,” he said, emphasizing that initial engagement reportedly began after Iranian representatives initiated contact.





Trump confirmed that the discussions included his envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, describing the talks as "strong” and suggesting that a clearer picture of the results would emerge in the coming days. He added that Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons under the proposed framework.





On the security front, Trump indicated that he had ordered a temporary delay in potential military strikes targeting Iranian electricity infrastructure, extending the pause by five days to allow negotiations to continue. He noted that this decision was made ahead of an anticipated escalation point in the ongoing conflict, now entering its fourth week.





"Issues are being handled carefully, and there is a real opportunity here,” Trump said, according to statements shared through his official communications. He also suggested that continued progress could lead to an end to the conflict, while expressing concern about the broader humanitarian and regional consequences of escalation.





However, Iranian state-affiliated media presented a contrasting account. The Fars News Agency reported that there was no direct or indirect communication with the United States, citing an unnamed source who claimed that no formal contact had taken place. The report also suggested that any hesitation from Washington could be linked to concerns over potential retaliatory strikes across regional energy infrastructure.





An individual familiar with regional security planning, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Diplomat News Network that any pause in strikes would likely be interpreted by multiple actors as a window for diplomatic maneuvering rather than a permanent de-escalation.





Residents in parts of the region have reported heightened uncertainty, with increased military alertness and visible security measures around key infrastructure sites. Analysts note that even limited pauses in hostilities can influence market stability, energy security, and diplomatic positioning among regional and global stakeholders.





The developments come amid broader international efforts to prevent further escalation between the United States and Iran, with nuclear non-proliferation remaining a central concern. Observers say the proposed 15-point framework, if substantiated, could mark a significant shift in negotiations, though verification and enforcement mechanisms would be critical to any durable agreement.





The situation remains fluid, with both sides signaling openness to dialogue while maintaining cautious and, at times, conflicting public positions.



