Zelenskyy to Meet Trump for Talks on Russia and Defense

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, posted on Friday on his X account outlining priorities for upcoming Ukraine–U.S. talks in the United States, emphasizing trilateral negotiations with Russia, sanctions coordination, and expanded defense cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the planned bilateral meeting with the United States will address "a full range of issues,” including preparations for a potential trilateral format involving Russia. He noted that Ukraine is seeking "clear dates or at least approximate ones” for such a meeting, adding that external geopolitical developments, including the war in the Middle East, have contributed to delays in scheduling.





In his statement, Zelenskyy emphasized that coordination with Washington remains central to Ukraine’s diplomatic strategy, particularly in relation to sanctions policy. He warned that any easing of U.S. restrictions on Russian energy exports could strengthen Moscow’s financial position and indirectly affect its military capacity. "This increases Russia’s revenues and, accordingly, Russian capabilities on the frontline,” he wrote, describing the issue as a security concern for Ukraine and its partners.





The Ukrainian president also outlined ongoing discussions around bilateral documents covering potential pathways to ending the war, future security guarantees, and reconstruction planning. According to Zelenskyy, technical teams are continuing to refine these documents ahead of the meeting in the United States.





Among the operational priorities highlighted were the continuation of the PURL initiative, a program used by Ukraine to procure missiles for Patriot air defense systems, and the broader framework of defense cooperation with Washington. Zelenskyy also referenced a proposed "Drone Deal,” first introduced by Ukraine approximately a year ago, which would include naval drones, long-range systems, and knowledge-sharing components such as training and operational exchange.





"First and foremost, it includes naval drones and long-range drones that have been proven in the war,” Zelenskyy said, underscoring Ukraine’s interest in deepening technological collaboration with the United States. He added that his team would discuss the agreement further and that he remains open to signing it "when President Donald Trump is ready.”





Zelenskyy also addressed information security concerns, stating that Russian special services continue to operate through the messaging platform Telegram in Ukraine, while noting reciprocal Ukrainian activity targeting audiences in Russia. He claimed that restrictions on digital platforms within Russia reflect efforts by authorities to tighten control over domestic communications.





In Kyiv, officials familiar with the preparations described the upcoming talks as part of a broader effort to align military support, diplomatic strategy, and long-term reconstruction planning. Analysts say the meeting could help clarify the trajectory of Ukraine–U.S. relations at a time when battlefield conditions, international sanctions policy, and election dynamics in partner countries continue to shape negotiations.