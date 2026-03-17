Iran's IRGC Says It Captured US, Israel Agents

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday it arrested 55 suspected operatives in Hormozgan Province, accusing them of links to the United States and Israel.

In a statement released on March 17, the IRGC said the arrests were carried out during a coordinated nationwide operation aimed at "maintaining security” amid heightened tensions between Iran and its adversaries. The force alleged the suspects were part of efforts to foment unrest and undermine internal stability during what it described as an ongoing conflict environment.





"The IRGC will strongly and decisively stand against any threatening acts,” the statement said, adding that authorities would not allow individuals or groups to endanger national security. It did not provide detailed evidence of the alleged foreign connections or specify the identities of those detained.





In Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital, security presence appeared visibly increased on Tuesday afternoon. Checkpoints were set along key roads leading to the port area, with uniformed personnel stopping vehicles for inspection.





Regional analysts say the arrests reflect Tehran’s intensified internal security posture following a series of high-profile assassinations targeting Iranian military figures and scientists in recent weeks. Iranian officials have frequently attributed those incidents to foreign intelligence services, particularly the United States and Israel.





The latest operation may signal a broader effort to preempt potential covert activity. For residents in southern provinces such as Hormozgan, a strategic hub along the Strait of Hormuz, the heightened security measures could lead to tighter surveillance and restrictions on movement.