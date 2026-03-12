South African Troops Join Police to Fight City Crime

Johannesburg (Diplomat.so) - Soldiers were stationed on Wednesday in Johannesburg's Riverlea and Eldorado Park neighborhoods, marking the first major military-assisted policing operation following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last month to deploy the army against organized crime and illegal mining. The move targets the city's persistent gang violence and mining-related conflicts.

Armoured personnel carriers and troops patrolled residential streets, conducting house-to-house searches. Local media shared images of soldiers interacting with community members while securing key areas.





Councillor Juwairiya Kaldine expressed cautious optimism, stating the presence of the military could support police in areas with chronic law enforcement shortages. National police and the Department of Defence did not release additional operational details at the time of reporting.





The deployment follows Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address on February 12, in which he identified organized crime as a central threat to South Africa’s democratic institutions and economic growth.





According to a parliamentary notice, 550 soldiers are involved in the initial Gauteng operation, which will continue through April, with longer-term plans for five provinces. The initiative will focus on illegal mining in Gauteng, Free State, and North West provinces and gang-related violence in the Western and Eastern Cape.





South Africa has a high homicide rate, with 6,351 murders reported between October and December 2025, averaging nearly 70 deaths per day. Many killings are tied to turf wars among drug gangs in Cape Town and violent conflicts surrounding illicit mining in Johannesburg.





Residents in affected communities have voiced concerns that military deployment alone may not address the root causes of crime. "Bringing soldiers does not solve the underlying social and economic issues that feed gang activity,” said Irvin Kinnes, adding that the decision appears driven more by political signaling than community demand.





Local businesses in Riverlea reported heightened caution, with some shopkeepers temporarily closing early amid the military presence. Observers note that while the operation may deter immediate criminal activity, the sustainability of such measures depends on strengthening local policing, social services, and community engagement.





Experts also warn that a prolonged military role could strain civil-military relations if residents perceive soldiers as enforcers rather than protectors. "Balancing security and community trust will be crucial for long-term success,” said a Johannesburg-based security analyst, who asked not to be named.





For citizens in Johannesburg and surrounding suburbs, the visible presence of troops underscores the severity of the crime challenge while highlighting the government’s reliance on extraordinary measures to maintain law and order.