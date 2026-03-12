Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Floods, Landslides Kill 64 in Southern Ethiopia

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 12 March 2026 13:27 EAT
World News
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - Gamo Zone authorities in southern Ethiopia reported on Thursday, that at least 64 people have died in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, with dozens more missing in highland areas, local police inspector Abraham Buha told Deutsche Welle radio.
Most fatalities occurred in the Degama district, where saturated slopes collapsed after consecutive days of torrential rain. "We urge residents in vulnerable areas to exercise extreme caution as further landslides remain possible,” Buha said, emphasizing ongoing emergency monitoring.

Earlier this week, local officials had reported more than 30 deaths. The governor of the South Ethiopia Regional State, Tilahun Kebede, expressed condolences in a Facebook post, stating, "On behalf of myself and the regional government, I express my deep sorrow over the loss of 30 lives due to landslides and floods in the highlands of Gamo Zone caused by heavy rains.”

The town of Arba Minch and surrounding areas have endured continuous downpours over the past two days, resulting in widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland. Mudslides have obstructed key roads, and several bridges have been submerged, complicating rescue and relief operations. Local residents described the scene as chaotic. "Water came suddenly, and within minutes many houses were submerged,” said Melaku Tesfaye, a shopkeeper in Arba Minch.

Torrential rains have also affected neighboring Kenya, where dozens died after flooding hit Nairobi and surrounding counties last Friday. Experts say such intense storms are becoming more frequent in East Africa. Multiple studies over the past 20 years document an increase in both extreme wet spells and prolonged dry periods, trends linked to human-driven climate change.

Analysts warn that the disaster underscores vulnerabilities in the region’s highland communities, where steep slopes and inadequate drainage amplify flood risks. Humanitarian organizations have begun mobilizing, but access challenges due to blocked roads are slowing aid delivery.

The Gamo Zone floods follow a deadly pattern: in July 2024, more than 229 people, including rescuers, were killed by a landslide in the neighboring Geze Gofa Zone. Officials stress that with ongoing heavy rainfall, residents should remain alert to prevent further casualties.

