US Warplanes Crash Near Kuwait Base

Kuwait (Diplomat.so) - Kuwaiti defense officials said Monday that multiple U.S. military aircraft crashed near Ali Al Salem Air Base in western Kuwait, with all crew members surviving, after video footage circulated online showing what appears to be a twin-engine fighter jet spiraling downward before impact.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed in an official statement that "a number of American warplanes” fell earlier in the morning. The ministry’s spokesperson said search and rescue units were immediately dispatched, and the aircrews were evacuated and transported to a hospital for medical checks. Their condition was described as stable.





Video geolocated by CNN places the crash site within roughly 10 kilometers of Ali Al Salem Air Base, a key installation hosting U.S. Air Force units under bilateral defense agreements. CNN’s analysis of the footage indicates the aircraft’s design is consistent with an F-15 fighter jet, though U.S. authorities have not publicly confirmed the aircraft type or operational details.





Widely shared social media clips show white smoke trailing the aircraft before it enters what appears to be a tailspin. Separate footage appears to show at least one crew member ejecting and descending by parachute before being assisted by civilians and transported from the scene.





The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said it is coordinating directly with U.S. forces to investigate the cause of the incident and determine the technical circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information while the inquiry proceeds.





Ali Al Salem Air Base plays a significant role in U.S. regional air operations and joint training missions in the Gulf. No civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were immediately reported.