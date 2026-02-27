Trump: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Washington (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects further talks with Iran and reiterated his desire to secure a deal, even as he declined to rule out military action, underscoring renewed uncertainty over U.S. policy toward Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Texas, Trump stated, "I want to make a deal with Iran,” while adding he remains dissatisfied with Tehran’s recent posture. "I have not made a decision yet on Iran,” he said, emphasizing that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.”





The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear activities and regional tensions. Trump did not detail the format or timing of prospective talks but indicated additional diplomatic engagement is anticipated. When asked whether military force could be used, he responded: "I don’t want to do that, but sometimes it’s necessary.”





Separately, Vice President JD Vance told The Washington Post there is "no chance of a long-term war in Iran” stemming from potential strikes under consideration by the White House. Vance said options range from limited military action "to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon” to resolving the issue diplomatically. "I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,” he added, noting the outcome depends on "what the Iranians do and say.”





Iranian officials have not immediately responded to the latest comments. Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, while successive U.S. administrations have insisted Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon.





Analysts say the remarks reflect a dual-track approach—public openness to negotiations paired with a credible threat of force—aimed at increasing leverage ahead of any formal engagement.