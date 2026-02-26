Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Oman Signals Progress in Iran-US Talks Russia Says No Deadlines on Ukraine Talks Kim Jong Un Vows to Expand Nuclear Arsenal Pakistan Responds to Taliban Border Fire Russia Warns Against Escalation Over Cuba Zambia Rejects $1bn US Health Funding Deal South Africa Flags 4,323 Ghost Workers Somali PM Backs One-Person-One-Vote Elections Plan Kenya Arrests Alleged Ukraine War Recruiter US Accuses SAF, RSF of Targeting Civilians Zimbabwe Freezes Raw Mineral Exports US Insists on Permanent Iran Nuclear Limits

Kenya Arrests Alleged Ukraine War Recruiter

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 26 February 2026 17:07 EAT
The Insider
0 Comments
339
Festus Omwamba, dans le box des accusés, au tribunal de Kahara, à Kiambu (Kenya), le jeudi 26 février 2026. BRIAN INGANGA / AP
Festus Omwamba, dans le box des accusés, au tribunal de Kahara, à Kiambu (Kenya), le jeudi 26 février 2026. BRIAN INGANGA / AP
Nairobi (Diplomat.so) - Kenyan authorities have arrested Festus Omwamba, a 33-year-old man investigators describe as a central figure in an alleged network that recruited Kenyans to fight for Russia in Ukraine, as Nairobi confronts growing evidence of human trafficking linked to the conflict.
Omwamba was detained on Thursday in Moyale, near Kenya’s border with Ethiopia, shortly after returning from Russia, police said. He was later arraigned before an anti-terrorism court in Nairobi and charged with trafficking 25 Kenyans to Russia in 2023. Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri told reporters that authorities believe Omwamba was attempting to flee the country, adding that investigators are examining financial records and travel data to determine the full scope of the operation.

The Kenyan government recently disclosed that more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited into the Russia-Ukraine war. Officials report that 89 remain on the frontlines, 39 are hospitalized, 28 are missing in action, and at least one has been confirmed dead. Several returnees have alleged they were promised skilled jobs in Russia, only to have their passports confiscated and be transported to military facilities.

An intelligence report presented to parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah alleges collusion between rogue Kenyan recruitment agencies and certain Russian officials. The Embassy of Russia in Nairobi has denied issuing visas for the purpose of fighting, stating that while foreign nationals may voluntarily enlist, no combat-specific visas were granted.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya is pursuing diplomatic engagement to secure the release and repatriation of its citizens. "Our priority is the safety and lawful return of Kenyans caught up in this situation,” Mudavadi said earlier this month.

In an interview with Diplomat News Network, a senior security official familiar with the investigation said the case "exposes serious vulnerabilities in overseas recruitment oversight and possible exploitation of desperate job seekers.” The official added that additional arrests could follow as authorities trace cross-border financial flows.

Legal analysts say the prosecution could become a landmark test of Kenya’s anti-trafficking laws and its diplomatic balancing act with Moscow.

Related Items

Sergey Lavrov
Russia Says No Deadlines on Ukraine Talks
Ghana Urges Ukraine to Free Two Captured Nationals
As of early 2026, Russia controls approximately 90% of the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), including all of Luhansk and a large portion of Donetsk.
Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine on September 5, 2025 to relay Bratislava's economic concerns. (Photo by EPA)
Slovakia warns Ukraine as Fico blames Zelensky for oil transit halt
Kenya Pressures Russia Over Citizens Fighting in Ukraine

Leave a comment