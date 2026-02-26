Kenya Arrests Alleged Ukraine War Recruiter

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) - Kenyan authorities have arrested Festus Omwamba, a 33-year-old man investigators describe as a central figure in an alleged network that recruited Kenyans to fight for Russia in Ukraine, as Nairobi confronts growing evidence of human trafficking linked to the conflict.

Omwamba was detained on Thursday in Moyale, near Kenya’s border with Ethiopia, shortly after returning from Russia, police said. He was later arraigned before an anti-terrorism court in Nairobi and charged with trafficking 25 Kenyans to Russia in 2023. Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri told reporters that authorities believe Omwamba was attempting to flee the country, adding that investigators are examining financial records and travel data to determine the full scope of the operation.





The Kenyan government recently disclosed that more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited into the Russia-Ukraine war. Officials report that 89 remain on the frontlines, 39 are hospitalized, 28 are missing in action, and at least one has been confirmed dead. Several returnees have alleged they were promised skilled jobs in Russia, only to have their passports confiscated and be transported to military facilities.





An intelligence report presented to parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah alleges collusion between rogue Kenyan recruitment agencies and certain Russian officials. The Embassy of Russia in Nairobi has denied issuing visas for the purpose of fighting, stating that while foreign nationals may voluntarily enlist, no combat-specific visas were granted.





Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya is pursuing diplomatic engagement to secure the release and repatriation of its citizens. "Our priority is the safety and lawful return of Kenyans caught up in this situation,” Mudavadi said earlier this month.





In an interview with Diplomat News Network, a senior security official familiar with the investigation said the case "exposes serious vulnerabilities in overseas recruitment oversight and possible exploitation of desperate job seekers.” The official added that additional arrests could follow as authorities trace cross-border financial flows.





Legal analysts say the prosecution could become a landmark test of Kenya’s anti-trafficking laws and its diplomatic balancing act with Moscow.