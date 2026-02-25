South Sudan President Calls for Financial Overhaul

Juba (Diplomat.so) — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, publicly directed on Wednesday that the country's newly appointed finance minister spearhead a tougher and more coordinated economic rescue plan to confront mounting fiscal pressures and a nationwide cash shortage.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in Juba, Kiir instructed new Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit to work closely with the Bank of South Sudan and other key financial institutions to stabilize the economy and restore public confidence. "We must act collectively and decisively to ease the suffering of our citizens,” Kiir said, according to remarks delivered at the presidential palace and broadcast by state media.





South Sudan’s economy remains heavily dependent on oil exports, which account for the majority of government revenue. Fluctuating global oil prices, combined with internal fiscal constraints, have contributed to delayed salary payments for civil servants and members of the armed forces. Liquidity shortages have also strained commercial banks and disrupted routine financial transactions in parts of the country.





In his inaugural address, Mabiordit outlined immediate priorities, including the timely payment of public sector salaries, settlement of accumulated wage arrears, and improved budget discipline. He pledged to strengthen domestic revenue collection and ensure adequate funding for national security and defense.





The minister also confirmed that the government is mobilizing resources for general elections scheduled for December, a pivotal step in the country’s transitional roadmap. Observers say the credibility of the electoral process will depend partly on economic stability and transparent public financial management.





The leadership transition at the finance ministry comes amid calls from regional and international partners for deeper fiscal reforms and improved accountability in public spending.