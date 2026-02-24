Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that a potential agreement with the United States is "within reach" if both sides prioritize diplomacy, offering the remarks just two days before expected talks in Geneva. His statement, posted on X, presents one of the strongest recent signals that Tehran sees an opening for de-escalation.

Araghchi said Iran would resume negotiations "with determination to reach a fair and equitable agreement as quickly as possible,” emphasizing that diplomatic pathways remain viable despite rising regional tensions.





According to Axios, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner recently urged President Donald Trump not to authorize military strikes on Iran before diplomatic efforts are exhausted. The two, who have been involved in sensitive back-channel discussions, reportedly share concerns voiced by senior U.S. military leaders over the consequences of a broader conflict.





Those concerns, echoed in reporting from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, include warnings from Dan Keen, who told National Security Council meetings that depleted munitions, limited allied backing, and the likelihood of American and partner casualties could complicate any operation targeting Iran.





President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed such reports as "deliberately false,” writing on Truth Social that the United States could defeat Iran "easily” if necessary. He insisted that Keen "only knows one thing: victory,” denying that the Joint Chiefs chair advised against military action or proposed limited strikes.





The contrasting messages come as Washington and Tehran prepare for the Geneva talks, which may reveal whether diplomatic momentum can survive intensifying military posturing across the region.