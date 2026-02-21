U.S.–Iran Standoff Deepens as Trump Reviews Military Options

Washington (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he is actively reviewing a proposal for a limited military strike against Iran, deepening a confrontation already marked by sharply conflicting casualty figures and a breakdown in indirect negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he is considering a "narrow, targeted” operation designed to pressure Tehran into accepting new terms on its nuclear and missile programs. The President’s acknowledgment — first reported by Reuters — represented his clearest public indication to date that military options remain on the table despite ongoing diplomatic messaging.





U.S. officials told CNN that the Pentagon has not yet received a final strike directive or an approved target list, but planning teams have been instructed to prepare detailed scenarios. Those preparations come amid additional U.S. force movements in the Middle East, which analysts say reflect both deterrence and readiness for rapid escalation if ordered.





The Wall Street Journal reported that the scenarios under review include precision strikes on select Iranian military and government facilities.





Officials familiar with the process said Washington could pivot to a wider campaign if Iran continues enriching uranium beyond agreed thresholds — an activity the U.S. argues could shorten Tehran’s breakout time to a nuclear weapon.





Tensions escalated further after senior Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly challenged Trump’s assertion that 32,000 civilians were killed during recent nationwide protests. Araghchi, in a statement shared on social media, demanded that Washington publish evidence and pointed to Iran’s official tally of 3,117 deaths.





Human-rights organization HRANA, however, told Reuters it has verified 7,114 fatalities and is reviewing more than 11,000 additional cases — highlighting a significant discrepancy between independent documentation and Iranian government figures.





In a separate development, intermediaries involved in indirect nuclear discussions delivered a sealed envelope containing U.S. proposals to the Iranian delegation. According to a source briefed on the exchange, Araghchi refused to open the envelope and returned it immediately — a gesture interpreted by diplomats as signaling that negotiators see little value in continuing at the current terms.





The Iranian mission to the United Nations warned in a formal letter that Trump’s remarks suggest a "real and imminent possibility” of military action. While insisting Tehran will not initiate hostilities, the letter said that all installations belonging to the "hostile force” would be considered legitimate targets if Iran is attacked.