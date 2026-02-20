Organized Militant Raids Kill 34 in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Abuja (Diplomat.so) -Northwestern Nigeria is reeling after an unusually coordinated series of assaults carried out by fighters linked to the Islamist Lakurawa group, according to security officials and local authorities in Kebbi State. The attacks struck several rural communities near the Nigeria–Niger border, killing at least 34 civilians and forcing residents to flee through fields and forest paths in the early morning darkness.

Two senior security officials—who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly—said the militants demonstrated "a high level of coordination,” arriving in motorcycle convoys and surrounding villages before opening fire. "They clearly conducted prior reconnaissance,” one official said, noting that escape routes were cut off before the shooting began.





The Lakurawa network, designated a terrorist organization by Nigerian authorities in 2025, is believed to maintain logistical ties with jihadist cells operating in Mali and Niger. A military officer involved in the initial assessment said early intelligence suggests the attackers may have crossed into Kebbi through sparsely monitored border corridors long used by armed groups to transport fighters and weapons.





"We are conducting aerial reconnaissance and ground tracking operations to locate the fleeing militants,” the officer said. He added that authorities are evaluating whether to launch joint patrols with Nigerien counterparts to secure the border zone more effectively. Recovered ammunition fragments, he noted, indicate access to foreign weapon supply chains.





The killings have intensified nationwide frustration over persistent insecurity in the northwest. Civil society groups and local leaders say the attacks expose the vulnerability of rural communities where state institutions remain overstretched. Senior aides to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said a high-level security briefing is imminent, though the presidency has not yet issued a formal statement.