Iraq Launches Probes Into 2,250 ISIS Detainees From Syria

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraq's National Center for Judicial Cooperation under the Supreme Judicial Council announced the start of formal investigations into thousands of alleged ISIS fighters transferred from detention facilities in northeastern Syria, marking one of the largest coordinated terrorism case reviews in recent years. Officials say the process—launched on Sunday—will take four to six months due to the scope of the intelligence files involved.

The center told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the detainees originate from 42 countries, and none will be repatriated until Iraq completes investigations based on what it described as an "extensive intelligence database.” Judicial officials said the case files include accusations of chemical weapons use and genocidal crimes, requiring multi-agency verification and international legal coordination.





The transfer operation, conducted by Iraq in cooperation with the International Coalition, has brought 2,250 detainees across the border by air and land, according to Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell. Speaking Saturday, Maan said specialized teams have already begun initial interrogations and risk-level classification of the suspects, adding that all statements are being recorded "under direct judicial supervision.”





Maan confirmed that the detainees are being held in "high-security, regulated facilities” and that Baghdad is "fully prepared” to manage the caseload, emphasizing that the process aims to protect "not only Iraq but global security.”





Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, he said, is in contact with several governments about nationals among the detainees. Repatriation will occur only after all legal procedures are complete and after Iraqi courts determine responsibility for crimes committed on Iraqi territory.