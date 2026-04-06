US Authorities Arrest Niece, Grandniece of Qassem Soleimani

Los Angeles (Diplomat.so) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseini, 25, at their Los Angeles residence on Friday, April 3, after the U.S. Department of State revoked their lawful permanent resident status due to alleged ties to the Iranian regime, officials confirmed.

ICE Operation and Eyewitness Account





Halasius Bradford, a 50-year-old piano instructor who rents a separate unit on the property, described the arrests as a "dramatic” event, noting multiple ICE vehicles and three Los Angeles Police Department patrols blocked the street around 5 p.m. Friday. "I didn’t see the arrest itself, but the scene was intense. The street was completely closed off,” Bradford told. He added that Hosseini, who handled rental affairs remotely, and her mother were at the residence during a municipal inspection when federal agents arrived. A friend of Hosseini’s was briefly stopped outside and questioned about Afshar’s whereabouts.





Observations at the property revealed that Afshar lived in a unit behind the main house she purchased in 2021 for approximately $505,000. Luxury items, including designer clothing and accessories, were found inside the residence and a black Tesla reportedly used by the women. Bradford noted Afshar’s behavior appeared unusual, mentioning she told him she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.





U.S. Government Rationale





The U.S. State Department stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated Afshar and Hosseini’s permanent residency, citing Afshar’s public support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), classified by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, as well as her praise for attacks on U.S. military personnel. The department described Afshar as a "clear supporter of the Iranian regime.” Officials also noted that Afshar’s husband was barred from entering the United States.





Afshar entered the United States in 2015 on a tourist visa, received asylum in 2019, and obtained permanent residency in 2021. Her daughter, Hosseini, has been managing rental affairs for the property while residing with her mother. The State Department emphasized that the U.S. would not allow individuals supporting terrorist-designated foreign regimes to maintain lawful permanent residency.





Lifestyle and Public Profile





Afshar and Hosseini maintained a visible social media presence, with Afshar posting pro-Iranian leadership content and referring to the United States as the "Great Satan.” Local observers reported that the home’s interior and vehicles reflected an affluent lifestyle, including high-end designer items and advanced electronics.





Broader Enforcement Context





The arrests follow a broader policy initiative targeting green card holders and visitors with connections to foreign adversaries. Earlier in April, Rubio revoked the permanent residency of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian security official Ali Larijani, and her husband, barring their reentry into the United States.





Legal experts have highlighted concerns about due process in such cases, noting that terminating immigration status can have significant legal and personal consequences, particularly when speech or association is involved.





Regional and Diplomatic Implications





Analysts say the ICE action reflects ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, especially amid confrontations in the Middle East involving U.S. and Iranian proxies. While the arrests do not directly impact military operations abroad, they demonstrate the administration’s approach to linking domestic immigration enforcement with national security objectives.





Elena Markov, a security analyst, told Diplomat News Network: "Using immigration status as a tool against individuals connected to foreign adversaries shows an expanded interpretation of national security. Balancing security concerns with legal standards is critical.”





Next Steps





Afshar and Hosseini remain in ICE custody pending proceedings that could lead to their removal from the United States. Federal immigration courts are expected to schedule hearings where both women may contest the revocation of their residency.