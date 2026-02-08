Japan Restarts Major Nuclear Reactor After 13-Year Shutdown

Tokyo (Diplomat.so) - Japan on Monday resumed operations at Reactor No. 7 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, the world's largest nuclear facility, marking the country's most significant step toward nuclear reactivation since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The restart follows an intensive review of safety procedures after a fire-alarm system fault delayed the previously scheduled launch.

The operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), confirmed in a statement Monday that technicians had "fully resolved the malfunction” detected in late-stage inspections. According to TEPCO, additional diagnostics validated the reliability of the plant’s fire-safety network, enabling regulators to authorize the revised startup schedule.





Reactor No. 7 is the first unit at the seven-reactor complex to return online since Fukushima, an accident that reshaped Japan’s energy policy and reduced nuclear power’s share of electricity generation from nearly 30% to under 10%. Analysts say the restart underscores a shift in Tokyo’s long-term strategy as it seeks to stabilize energy supplies amid volatile global fuel markets.





Despite securing approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority (Japan), the move continues to face resistance in Niigata Prefecture, where local officials and residents cite concerns about seismic activity near the site. Anti-nuclear groups reiterated Monday that "safety assurances remain insufficient,” warning that renewed operation could heighten regional vulnerability.





The Japanese government argues that reviving nuclear capacity is essential for energy security and decarbonization. Officials say the restart could reduce electricity costs and cut reliance on imported liquefied natural gas, while supporting national goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. A review is also underway for the potential reactivation of Reactor No. 6.





The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, with a design output of 8,212 megawatts, has undergone years of upgrades since 2023 to meet reinforced post-Fukushima safety standards. Monday’s restart signals what energy experts describe as a "cautious but pivotal” moment for Japan’s nuclear resurgence.