Indonesia Reaffirms Support for Somalia's Sovereignty

Tuesday January 06, 2026 - 22:26:43
Staff Reporter
Jakarta (Diplomat.so) - Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry stated that "Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia. We strongly reject any efforts to recognize illegitimate entities that undermine the unity of Somalia and consider such action as a disruption to the region's stability as well as a violation of international law.”

Indonesia’s remarks emphasize respect for Somalia’s internationally recognized borders and highlight the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Indonesia aligns itself with other nations and regional organizations that support Somalia’s unity, underscoring adherence to international law and the principle of state sovereignty.

