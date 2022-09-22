English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister discusses with the Chinese ambassador ways to enhance cooperation Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s UN envoy visits Kismayo as the start of a regional tour of the recurrent drought repercussions in Somalia SJS and SOMA condemn Somaliland's suspension on independent TV Kenyan President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in next Tuesday Hormuud Salaam Foundation Launches Motorcycle Training Program for 1,000 Youths Angolan President Joao Lourenco elected for a second term IAEA to visit Ukraine nuclear plant amid renewed shelling Iranian president threatens to remove Israel from the map Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces his retirement from politics FESOJ conducted a meeting on mapping priority needs for Somali disabled journalists Somali Deputy Foreign Minister chairs a meeting to elaborate a new action plan for the ministry

Somali Deputy Foreign Minister discusses with the Chinese ambassador ways to enhance cooperation

Thursday September 22, 2022 - 19:20:55
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
192
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received today in Mogadishu the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed his most sincere appreciation to the people and government of China for their unconditional support to the people of Somalia.

His Excellency Isaak Mursal thanked His Excellency Ambassador Fei Shengchao for China's continuous support to Somalia to mitigate the shocks of protracted droughts.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in international and regional issues of common interest, especially in combating terrorism, trade, economy, agriculture and fisheries.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed that the historical relations is firmly rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the People's Republic of China, and agreed to cooperate closely to strengthen coordination to protect international norms and principles.

Related Items

UN envoy visits Kismayo as the start of a regional tour of the recurrent drought repercussions in Somalia
CBA television team in Hargeysa, Somalia
SJS and SOMA condemn Somaliland's suspension on independent TV
FESOJ conducted a meeting on mapping priority needs for Somali disabled journalists
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister chairs a meeting to elaborate a new action plan for the ministry
Somali Prime Minister leaves for Tunisia to participate in TICAD 8 Summit

Leave a comment