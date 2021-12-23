English Somali
International Partners Welcome Planned National Consultative Council Meeting

Thursday December 23, 2021 - 13:54:10
Local News
0 Comments
51
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia's international partners* welcome plans to hold an in-person National Consultative Council meeting focused on improving and expediting the electoral process. We reiterate our call for full transparency in all related processes.
We remain fully supportive of any process that is based on and respects the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements. We urge Somalia’s leaders to conclude the electoral process as soon as possible and urge the implementation of necessary enhancements to correct observed shortcomings in order to ensure the outcome will obtain the support and confidence of the Somali people.

*African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Norway, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

